Innovators Unplugged

The best advice I’ve ever gotten was you have to go out and make things happen for yourself … you can’t sit back and wait for the things you want to just happen for you,
“If you find people that really believe in your vision, you will be surprised at the lengths that they will go to help you execute your vision.”
“The best advice I’ve ever received was do what you want – you have to remind yourself no matter how much somebody loves you and wants the best for you, they are not you.”
“Starting a business takes a lot of hard work. Surround yourself with people smarter than you – you don’t know everything and there are lots of people out there to help you in different ways.”