Gang sweep nets 24 arrests on drug and gun charges in San Bernardino

Two dozen alleged associates of a prominent San Bernardino gang were arrested Thursday morning after prosecutors unsealed eight federal grand jury indictments against them and 11 others.
In all, 35 people connected with the Westside Verdugo gang were charged with various offenses, including narcotics trafficking, identity theft and gun possession.
Local and federal law enforcement agencies arrested 24 people in the far-reaching operation Thursday, while 10 were already in custody on unrelated charges. Authorities say one person named in the indictment, identified by authorities as Angel Martinez, is a fugitive.
The three main indictments unsealed Thursday detailed conspiracies to smuggle and distribute methamphetamine and heroin into the city of San Bernardino. In one case, gang members are accused of deliberately getting themselves arrested in order to smuggle narcotics into the city’s jails.
The other five indictments include charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, identity theft and money laundering.
“For more than 50 years, this gang has been responsible for spreading drugs and violence in this community, but today we have taken a major step to combat the group’s influence on the city of San Bernardino,” U.S. Atty. Nick Hanna said at a news conference. “Today’s arrests signal that we will continue to pursue street gangs until families in every Southern California neighborhood can lead safe and peaceful lives.”
The FBI has led the investigation into the Westside Verdugo gang in Southern California, with help from local and state agencies, since the summer of 2017.
Paul Delacourt, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles office, described members of the Westside Verdugo gang as “foot soldiers” for the Mexican Mafia, which is regarded by prosecutors as “a gang of gangs.”
Those in custody are expected to be brought to federal court in the near future, authorities said.