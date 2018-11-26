Former NBA player and coach Henry Bibby shoots for second home sale this year

Longtime basketball player and coach Henry Bibby is calling for a heat check. After dishing his Palm Desert retreat earlier this year, he’s put his Venice condo on the market for $1.85 million.

The Silver Triangle tri-level offers three bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms and a handful of light-filled living spaces across 1,678 square feet. A two-story living room is accessed by an arched entryway, and there’s also a kitchen/dining area lined with laminate hardwood floors.

Balconies with treetop views hang off the main living area and the master suite, which also holds a fireplace. In the bathroom, angled skylights bring in natural light.

The property includes a two-car garage with direct entry, as well as a private garden patio out back.

Lisa C. DeRose of RE/MAX Estate Properties holds the listing.

Bibby, 68, won three straight NCAA basketball titles with UCLA in the early ’70s. He grabbed an NBA championship with the Knicks in 1973, and also played for the Jazz, 76ers and Clippers before coaching USC to three NCAA tournament appearances.

He sold his place in Palm Desert for $620,000.

