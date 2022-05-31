Ben Simmons shops around his Hidden Hills mansion for $23 million
NBA star Ben Simmons is keeping busy this offseason with a real estate selling spree. Days after unloading his New Jersey home for $4.55 million, the point guard has listed his Hidden Hills farmhouse for $23 million.
Simmons, who was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year, bought the brand-new mansion for $17.5 million last year and didn’t make any changes — not that he needed to. Built in 2021, the dramatic home features a masculine exterior of charcoal-colored brick and vast, warm living spaces marked by wood, marble and brass.
A floating fireplace sits at the center of the open floor plan, separating a living room with a fireplace from a dining room with dual chandeliers. A stone staircase leads upstairs, where beamed ceilings cut across a catwalk.
Elsewhere are seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a soaking tub and steam shower. There’s also a movie theater, gym, a recording studio and two kitchens in 12,000 square feet.
Spanning 1.4 acres, the compound adds an entertainer’s backyard complete with a cabana, fire pit and 65-foot-long swimming pool. The guesthouse, similarly styled with bold shades of gray, tacks on a plunge pool of its own.
Hidden Hills has become a hot spot for athletes as of late. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford owns three homes in the gated community, and Aaron Donald dropped $17 million on a mansion there in April.
Simmons, 25, spent a year at LSU before being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016. He won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018 and was named an all-star three times before missing the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign due to injuries.
Kathryn Newton of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.
