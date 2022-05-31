Ben Simmons shops around his Hidden Hills mansion for $23 million

NBA star Ben Simmons is keeping busy this offseason with a real estate selling spree. Days after unloading his New Jersey home for $4.55 million, the point guard has listed his Hidden Hills farmhouse for $23 million.

Simmons, who was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year, bought the brand-new mansion for $17.5 million last year and didn’t make any changes — not that he needed to. Built in 2021, the dramatic home features a masculine exterior of charcoal-colored brick and vast, warm living spaces marked by wood, marble and brass.

A floating fireplace sits at the center of the open floor plan, separating a living room with a fireplace from a dining room with dual chandeliers. A stone staircase leads upstairs, where beamed ceilings cut across a catwalk.

1 / 10 The exterior. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 2 / 10 The great room. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 3 / 10 The bar. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 4 / 10 The dining room. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 5 / 10 The primary bedroom. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 6 / 10 The bathroom. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 7 / 10 The patio. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 8 / 10 The backyard. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 9 / 10 The pool. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 10 / 10 Aerial view of the home. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design)

Elsewhere are seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a soaking tub and steam shower. There’s also a movie theater, gym, a recording studio and two kitchens in 12,000 square feet.

Spanning 1.4 acres, the compound adds an entertainer’s backyard complete with a cabana, fire pit and 65-foot-long swimming pool. The guesthouse, similarly styled with bold shades of gray, tacks on a plunge pool of its own.

Hidden Hills has become a hot spot for athletes as of late. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford owns three homes in the gated community, and Aaron Donald dropped $17 million on a mansion there in April.

Simmons, 25, spent a year at LSU before being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016. He won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018 and was named an all-star three times before missing the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign due to injuries.

Kathryn Newton of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.