Actor Morgan Rusler wraps up a sale in Silver Lake

Stage and screen actor Morgan Rusler has sold his Silver Lake home of more than a decade for the asking price of $1.359 million.
The two-story house, built in 1936, is full of character details including built-in niches and alcoves, ornate crown molding, period tilework and hardwood floors. The milk-delivery door, a small cabinet built into an exterior wall, remains in the laundry room.
A step-down living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, three bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms lie within about 1,600 square feet of living space. Checkerboard tile floors create visual interest in the galley-style kitchen, which features a vintage stove. The breakfast nook takes in a garden view.
Outside, the hilltop house has covered patio space, lawn and a playground.
Rusler is a longtime member of the Troubadour Theater Company and previously performed with the now-defunct Hillside Repertory in Eagle Rock. On screen, he has appeared in the films “Catch Me If You Can” and “Solaris” as well as the AMC series “Mad Men.”
The actor listed the home for sale in March and had an offer in hand in about two weeks. He bought the place in 2004 for $665,000, records show.
Laura Thomas-Mullen of Sotheby’s International realty was the listing agent. Daria Radlinski of Compass represented the buyer.