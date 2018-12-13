Former Oprah Winfrey Network head parts ways with Spanish Colonial in Los Feliz

It took a pair of price cuts, but Sheri Salata has officially called it a wrap in Los Feliz.
The former co-president of the Oprah Winfrey Network has sold her Spanish Colonial-style house in the historic Los Angeles neighborhood for $5.235 million, records show. The 1920s home first hit the market in June for $6.995 million.
Salata bought the home three years ago for $4.15 million and had it remodeled by celebrity designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. Among details of note are beamed ceilings, original ironwork and casement windows across 4,827 square feet.
Past gates and a motor court, the exterior draws the eye with a clay-tiled roof and ivy-draped stucco façade. A checkered tile floor and sweeping staircase touch up the foyer.
From there, main-level living spaces include a living room with a fireplace, a built-in-lined family room and a chandelier-topped kitchen with a coved herringbone ceiling and butcher-block island. A butler’s pantry with a wine closet sits to the side.
Four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms fill out the rest of the floor plan. Outside, palm trees top a brick patio and swimming pool.
The home was originally built in 1927 for silent film screenwriter Beulah Marie Dix and her husband, real estate developer G.H. Flebbe, according to the listing brokerage.
Brent Watson of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Claudia Hipolito, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.
After serving as the co-president of the Oprah Winfrey Network since 2011, Salata stepped down two years ago to form a female-led media company called Story.