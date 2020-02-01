Be prepared to rack up some frequent-flyer miles. The week’s collection spans the nation with a veteran actor’s spot along the sand in Ventura and an Oscar winner’s New York City penthouse.

Newsletter Inside the homes of the rich and famous. Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Our Home of the Week is a newly built Craftsman in the Hollywood Hills. This modern interpretation displays traditional design features such as overhanging eaves, shake siding and a covered front porch. The 3,500-square-foot dwelling is listed at $7.195 million.

Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Getting back to his future?

Christopher Lloyd, who played Emmett “Doc” Brown in the “Back to the Future” franchise, has listed his Ventura home at $2.95 million. The 81-year-old actor paid $2.175 million for the beach house in 2018.

The cozy cottage of more than 1,000 square feet features a terracotta tile fireplace in the living room, a dining nook and a granite-accented kitchen.

French doors open to a multilevel deck with a grill and a fire pit. A walkway descends to the sand.

In addition to his role in “Back to the Future,” Lloyd starred in “The Addams Family,” “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” and the comedy series “Taxi,” for which he won two Emmys.

The cozy cottage Christopher Lloyd has listed opens to a multilevel oceanfront deck. (Realtor.com)

Pack up those Oscars

Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep has sold her New York penthouse for $15.8 million.

The residence spans a full floor in River Lofts, a Tribeca condo building overlooking the Hudson River, New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty. Walls of glass also take in a landscaped terrace on three sides.

Four bedrooms, four bathrooms and sleek open living spaces make up the nearly 4,000-square-foot floor plan. Amenities include a gym, a bicycle room, gardens and a direct-access garage.

Streep, 70, received Oscars for her work in “The Iron Lady,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “Kramer vs. Kramer.”

Meryl Streep has sold her New York penthouse, which takes in views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty and other landmarks. (Travis Mark)

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Become a subscriber. Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most.

Time to move his entourage

Doug Ellin, creator of the HBO drama series “Entourage,” is asking $7.995 million for a Beverly Hills Post Office home he bought five years ago from actor James Caan. That’s about $4.2 million more than he paid.

Wood beams top many of the living spaces, including a family room, a formal dining room and a breakfast nook. An indoor-outdoor great room has dual chandeliers and a wet bar. Five bedrooms and five bathrooms round out the 5,146-square-foot floor plan.

The backyard contains a trellis-topped dining patio, a swimming pool and an in-ground trampoline.

Ellin, 51, created, produced and wrote for “Entourage,” which ran from 2004 to 2011. In 2015, he wrote and directed a film adaptation of the series.

French doors off the dining room open to the backyard at the recently remodeled house Doug Ellin is trying to sell. (Realtor.com)

On to his next precinct

Actor Hal Linden just wrapped up a deal in the desert, selling his golf course getaway in La Quinta for $1.07 million. The “Barney Miller” star had listed the home in November and found a buyer within two days.

A spacious patio with a dining area, lounges and a spa expand the nearly 4,000 square feet of living space outdoors.

Stained-glass windows add character in the breakfast nook, which expands to a small courtyard through sliding glass doors. The single-story floor plan contains four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Linden, 88, played NYPD Capt. Barney Miller on the sitcom, which ran from 1975 to 1982. More recently, he appeared in an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” and the family film “Grand-Daddy Day Care.”

Hal Linden collared a buyer for his golf-course home in La Quinta. (Redfin.com)

New chapter for author’s house

The onetime home of famed western novelist Zane Grey is for sale in Altadena at $3.995 million.

The 1907 Mediterranean is on the National Register of Historic Places. Grey, who penned the frontier novel “Riders of the Purple Sage,” bought the house in the 1920s.

Wood-beamed ceilings, cast-iron sconces, iron handrails and custom chandeliers fill the 7,240-square-foot floor plan.

There are eight bedrooms, four bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace, a wine cellar, an elevator and a commercial kitchen with 15-foot ceilings. A dining area with arched walls of glass takes in views of the landscaped lot.

Built in 1907, the onetime home of Zane Grey features beamed ceilings, cast-iron sconces and iron handrails. (Realtor.com)

His favorite room

Howard Storm, who directed episodes of TV classics such as “Laverne & Shirley,” “Mork & Mindy” and “Everybody Loves Raymond,” has filled the living room of his Beverly Hills house with photos from his decades in the industry. The bright room is awash with color and is his favorite spot to relax before dinner.

TV director Howard Storm has filled the living room of his home in Beverly Hills with photographs. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

From the archives

Ten years ago, actors Jeremy Renner and Kristoffer Winters found a buyer for their restored 1924 Greek Revival in the Hollywood Hills area. The co-investors sold the house, which they bought for $1.55 million, for more than $4 million.

Twenty years ago, actor Tony Curtis was having a vacation home built near Las Vegas for about $1 million. Plans called for a 4,000-square-foot house.

Thirty years ago, Robert Culp of “I Spy” fame put his Beverly Hills Post Office area home of 14 years on the market at $2.495 million. The 4,000-square-foot, Spanish-style home had a Prohibition-era secret room.

What we’re reading

Curbed Los Angeles took a nostalgic look at Southern California’s coastal communities through the lens of surviving “beach shacks.” These early slapdash cottages were sometimes fashioned from materials such as telephone poles, old piers and wood from defunct boats.

ICYMI: An elongated home in the heart of L.A. is built over a natural stream. Architect Dan Brunn created the modernist home after his plans to remodel an existing house on the site were tabled due to foundation problems. The resulting glass-walled residence is long and narrow — like a fallen tree that forms a natural bridge over water, reports the Los Angeles Times.