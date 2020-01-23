Meryl Streep sells New York penthouse for $15.8 million

Meryl Streep has started off the year strong, selling her New York penthouse for $15.8 million. The Oscar-winning actress first listed the home for $24.6 million in 2018 and trimmed the price to $18.25 million last summer, records show.

It’s markedly different from her West Coast home — a Pasadena post-and-beam that she picked up for $3.6 million in 2017. This one spans a full story in River Lofts, a Tribeco condo building overlooking the Hudson River, New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty.

The home takes advantage of its scenic spot, expanding to a landscaped terrace on three sides. Inside, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and sleek open living spaces fill out the nearly 4,000-square-foot floor plan.

1 / 11 The unit is bordered on three sides by a private terrace. (Travis Mark) 2 / 11 The gallery. (Travis Mark) 3 / 11 Walls of windows in the living room, which has a fireplace. (Travis Mark) 4 / 11 A view of the New York cityscape. (Travis Mark) 5 / 11 The living room. (Travis Mark) 6 / 11 The dining room. (Travis Mark) 7 / 11 The Italian-designed kitchen with a butcher-block island. (Travis Mark) 8 / 11 The office with a built-in desk and bookshelves. (Travis Mark) 9 / 11 The media room. (Travis Mark) 10 / 11 The wrap-around terrace. (Travis Mark) 11 / 11 Views take in the Statue of Liberty and Hudson River. (Travis Mark)

There’s a sky-lighted entrance gallery, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and an Italian kitchen. Walls of glass brighten the common spaces. Brazilian walnut floors run underneath.

The master suite tacks on a pair of bathrooms and walk-in closets, as well as a sitting area. For amenities, there’s a gym, bicycle room, garden and garage, which provides direct access to the penthouse.

Juliette Janssens and Allison Koffman of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.

Streep, 70, received Academy Awards for her work in “The Iron Lady,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “Kramer vs. Kramer” and was nominated for 18 others. More recently, the versatile actress starred in HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat” and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”



In 2014, she sold her historic home in Hollywood Hills West to baseball star Alex Rodriguez for $4.8 million, The Times previously reported.