‘Barney Miller’ star Hal Linden unloads La Quinta retreat

Actor Hal Linden just wrapped up a deal in the desert, selling his golf course getaway in La Quinta for $1.07 million. It was a speedy sale for the “Barney Miller” star, who listed the home in November and found a buyer two days later.

Overlooking the sixth hole of the PGA West Stadium course, the property takes advantage of the scenic setting with a spacious patio complete with a dining area, lounges, a statue and spa.

A few other statues and figurines mark the walkway in front of the home, which draws the eye with a clay tile roof. Inside, the single-story floor plan holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in nearly 4,000 square feet.

Wood beams top the living room, and an angled skylight brightens the spacious tile kitchen. Stained glass windows bring some character to the breakfast nook, which expands to a small courtyard through sliding glass doors.

The master suite tacks on a gigantic granite bathroom and two walk-in closets — one of which Linden added during his stay. It opens directly to the back patio with views of the golf course, a small pond and mountains in the distance.

Linden, 88, got his showbiz start as a big band singer and musician before moving on to Broadway and television. He received seven Primetime Emmy nominations for his role as NYPD Capt. Barney Miller on the sitcom, which ran from 1975 to 1982. He continues to act, appearing last year in an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” and the family film “Grand-Daddy Day Care.”

Karl Detlefsen of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Becky King of California Lifestyle Realty represented the buyer.