Great Scott! Actor Christopher Lloyd lists his Ventura beach cottage

Christopher Lloyd, who played Emmett “Doc” Brown in the “Back to the Future” franchise,” is looking to cut loose from his Ventura home, listing the oceanfront abode for $2.95 million.

It’s a relatively short stay for the veteran actor, who paid $2.175 million for the beach house in 2018.

The cozy cottage clocks in at just over 1,000 square feet, with the bedrooms, bathrooms and living spaces on the main level and a small loft up top. Skylights, white walls and hardwood floors keep things bright in the common rooms.

1 / 12 The beach house. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The back. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The front. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The fireplace. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The bedroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The loft. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The deck. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The multilevel deck. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

A terracotta tile fireplace anchors the living room, and other highlights include a dining nook and granite-splashed kitchen. French doors open outside, where a multi-level deck adds a grill and fire pit. A small walkway descends to the sand.

In addition to his beloved role in “Back to the Future,” Lloyd starred in “The Addams Family,” “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” and the comedy series “Taxi,” for which he won two Emmys. This year, he’s set to appear in the thriller film “Nobody” alongside Bob Odenkirk.

The Connecticut native has owned multiple California homes over the years. In 2013, he sold a Montecito ranch for $5.1 million, The Times previously reported.

Ron Brand and Arthur Kalayjian of Compass hold the listing.