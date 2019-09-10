Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Two Santa Monica schools on lockdown as police search for robbery suspect

Police were searching an area near the 900 block of Montana Avenue in Santa Monica
Police were searching an area near the 900 block of Montana Avenue in Santa Monica after reports of a bank robbery.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Sep. 10, 2019
12:46 PM
Santa Monica police issued a shelter-in-place alert for area homes and businesses Tuesday morning after an armed suspect allegedly tried to rob a bank.

Police received a call at 9:51 a.m. from the Wells Fargo bank branch in the 900 block of Montana Avenue. A masked suspect wearing bulky clothes walked into the bank holding what appeared to be a shotgun and demanded money before fleeing, authorities said. It’s unclear whether the suspect got away with any cash.

Police set up a perimeter bounded by Lincoln Boulevard, 11th Street, Montana Avenue and Washington Avenue. Two schools — First United Methodist Church School and Roosevelt Elementary — are in the vicinity and were included in the lockdown as authorities searched the area.

SWAT officers were on the scene. Public information officer Candice Cobarrubias said they would perform a coordinated search throughout the area.

People were advised to call 911 if they see anyone who matches the suspect’s description.

Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
