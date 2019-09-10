Two Santa Monica schools on lockdown as police search for robbery suspect

Santa Monica police issued a shelter-in-place alert for area homes and businesses Tuesday morning after an armed suspect allegedly tried to rob a bank.

Police received a call at 9:51 a.m. from the Wells Fargo bank branch in the 900 block of Montana Avenue. A masked suspect wearing bulky clothes walked into the bank holding what appeared to be a shotgun and demanded money before fleeing, authorities said. It’s unclear whether the suspect got away with any cash.

Police set up a perimeter bounded by Lincoln Boulevard, 11th Street, Montana Avenue and Washington Avenue. Two schools — First United Methodist Church School and Roosevelt Elementary — are in the vicinity and were included in the lockdown as authorities searched the area.

SWAT officers were on the scene. Public information officer Candice Cobarrubias said they would perform a coordinated search throughout the area.

People were advised to call 911 if they see anyone who matches the suspect’s description.