Kidnapping suspect arrested, 4-year-old recovered in Santa Monica abduction

The Santa Monica Police Department arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly abducting a 4-year-old girl from a restaurant in the city.

Police officers arrested a woman on suspicion of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl from a restaurant in Santa Monica, according to authorities.

Around 12:10 p.m. Friday, the Santa Monica Police Department received a frantic call from a woman whose 4-year-old granddaughter had been abducted from a restaurant in the 1900 block of Lincoln Boulevard. Responding officers gathered video of the suspected kidnapper, a woman in her 30s, and relayed those images to other units, according to police.

More than 30 police officers and civilian personnel flooded the area in search of the child and her abductor. Nearly 30 minutes after the 911 call, officers located the kidnapped girl and the suspect at the Holiday Motel, less than half a mile away from the restaurant. The child was unharmed, according to police.

Advertisement

Breanna Shields, 31, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, a felony charge that is punishable by up to 11 years in prison. Police say Shields had been living at the motel for an extended period of time.

Her bail is set at $100,000. She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.