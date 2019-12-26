Girl dies on flight leaving LAX

A young girl died Thursday evening after a medical emergency — possibly cardiac arrest — on a flight out of Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.

The plane returned to the gate and paramedics responded at 5:53 p.m. and “furiously worked to save her life,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” said Margaret Stewart of LAFD. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl’s age and name were not released, but initial reports say she was about 10 years old.

The Los Angeles Police Department will investigate, but officials say there are no immediate indications of anything suspicious.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

