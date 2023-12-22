Baby girl found dead outdoors near LAX

A 1-year-old girl was found dead Friday morning near Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.

Personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the area of South Sepulveda Boulevard and West Century Boulevard, near the entrance to the airport, just before 9:40 a.m. for a reported medical emergency.

Emergency personnel found the infant, who was not breathing, and tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate her.

The 1-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The incident remains under investigation, but police officials said they had found “nothing nefarious” as of Friday evening.

Police did not say whether the child was with family, caretakers or alone when she was found.