Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Mercedes split in half after crash during 100-mph police pursuit in Newport Beach

Crash in Newport Beach kills one person
First responders look over the scene of a crash Tuesday morning in Newport Beach that killed one person and injured another.
(OnScene.TV)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
March 3, 2020
8:22 AM
Share

A man was killed when the luxury sports car he was driving slammed into a palm tree — splitting the vehicle in half — during a pursuit by police in Newport Beach that reached speeds up to 100 mph early Tuesday.

Newport Beach police began pursuing the 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG as it was traveling south on Balboa Boulevard on the Balboa Peninsula shortly after 1 a.m.

It is not clear why officers began following the vehicle. The driver, a man in his late 20s, had been involved in an argument with someone at a nearby bar before the pursuit began, said Officer Florentino Olivera, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit lasted about 10 minutes and ended when the car failed to navigate a turn and crashed into a palm tree on Balboa Boulevard near 24th Street, Olivera said.

Advertisement

The crash left a large debris field scattered across the road. Photographs from the scene show the car mangled near the tree with the vehicle’s engine lying about 100 feet away.

“That shows you he was going at a high rate of speed and the impact was very, very hard,” Olivera said.

It was not immediately clear whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger who has not been identified was taken to a hospital with major injuries, Olivera said.

CaliforniaOrange County
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement