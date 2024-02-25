Advertisement
California

Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 29-year-old as he walked on Valley roadway

Debris and police cars are shown at the scene of a vehicle crash.
Police investigate at the site of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Saturday night in Pacoima.
(OnScene.TV)
By Tony BriscoeStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police have arrested a man accused of fatally striking a pedestrian over the weekend in the San Fernando Valley.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a Nissan Cube was traveling eastbound on Van Nuys Boulevard near Remick Avenue in Pacoima when the vehicle hit a 29-year-old man, police said.

The suspect, however, continued driving eastbound. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not released, pending notification of his family.

Police identified Arturo Sepulveda Carrera, 70, of Van Nuys, as the driver of the vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, and his bail was set at $50,000.

Anyone with information in connection with the fatal crash is encouraged to call detectives at the L.A. Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8035.

