LA Times Today: Estranged from the Catholic Church, some Latinos turn to veneration of unofficial saints
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
While Catholicism is still the largest faith among Latino adults, there are some who feel estranged from the traditions of the Catholic Church and are seeking spirituality and healing from unofficial saints.
Alejandra Molina is a reporter with the L.A. Times Latino initiatives team, “De Los,” made up of journalists focusing on topics of identity and culture within the Latinx communities of L.A.
She brought up a slice of Latino culture taking place on Melrose Avenue at the Temple Santa Muerte.
Alejandra Molina is a reporter with the L.A. Times Latino initiatives team, “De Los,” made up of journalists focusing on topics of identity and culture within the Latinx communities of L.A.
She brought up a slice of Latino culture taking place on Melrose Avenue at the Temple Santa Muerte.