Shop our De Los merch

When we had the idea that would eventually become De Los, we knew that we wanted it to be visually stunning and vibrant.

We knew we wanted to create a brand that told the stories of Latino culture and identity, and to design a logo that people would have pride in representing.

It all started with the logo. We wanted to create something that was tied to our city as one of the Latino capitals of the U.S.

Enter Diana Ramirez Santacruz. After designing our logo and joining the team as art director, Diana has partnered with design director Martina Ibañez-Baldor to create a line of merchandise that gets to the essence of what De Los is trying to be.

Our first line of merchandise consists of totes, T-shirts, hats and hoodies in multiple styles and colors. You can choose between the classic De Los logo T-shirt in cream or black that comes with our distinct Old English lettering on the front. On the back we have a gold chain block wrapping our motto of “De Aquí y De Allá,” which highlights the fact that we are from here and from there.

You can also choose between black hoodies with different color De Los logos, distinctive totes with two styles of logos, and cream or black trucker hats.

We are also open to suggestions on what you’d like to see us work on next. Email us at delos@latimes.com .

