Welcome to De Los: Everything Latinidad

Our stories have often been overlooked. Our traditions have been watered down, repackaged and sold back to us. And we’ve heard it most of our lives—“ni de aquí, ni de allá.” But we are ready to take back ownership of our narrative and explore the contours of Latinidad, the good and the bad.

Our name is meant to flip that tired term on its head. We are from here and from there. Somos de los dos lados. Somos de Los Angeles Times.

De Los will focus on everything Latinidad in Los Angeles and across the country. We’ve assembled a team of Latino reporters, editors, illustrators and creatives to tell stories not just about our community, but for our community.

But we can’t do it alone. There is no singular Latino experience, and to truly embody our admittedly aspirational slogan of “Everything Latinidad,” we are going to need help. Yours, specifically.

We invite you to get involved. Tell us what’s missing from the conversation and point out our blind spots. Hold us accountable. This page, along with our presence at events around Los Angeles during our building phase, are designed to set the foundation for a two-way street of communication. It is a chance for you to be heard and for us to listen. We hope you will join us on this journey, and look forward to seeing you live and online when we officially launch in July!

Connect

Follow us on Instagram and Tik Tok.

Contribute

Are you a Latino writer or artist interested in contributing to De Los? We need your help telling stories about Latinidad through text, video, social content, comics and more. We are accepting pitches that answer the question, “What does this say about Latinidad?”

Some examples of the type of work you’ll see on De Los include this profile of the up-and-coming Grupo Frontera, this definitive story on the making of “Blood In Blood Out,” and this illustrated personal essay on connecting to one’s roots through vegan empanadas.

Email your pitches to DeLos@latimes.com.

More ways to get involved

Do you have a story tip, know a person doing outstanding things in their community, or want to tell us what you’d most like to see on De Los? Let us know.

We’re also making it a goal to connect with our readers in person at community events as well as panels and social gatherings. Learn about our current events and check back soon for more.