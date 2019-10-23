Rose McGowan sues Harvey Weinstein and his former attorneys Lisa Bloom and David Boies

Actress Rose McGowan has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Harvey Weinstein and two of his former attorneys engaged in racketeering to silence her and shut down her career before she accused him of rape.

The suit filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday names as defendants Weinstein, attorneys David Boies and Lisa Bloom, and others.

McGowan’s attorneys say in a statement that the defendants used unlawful tactics in “a sprawling smear campaign to defraud, malign, and marginalize McGowan.”

Bloom’s attorney says there is no basis for McGowan’s claims.

“It is inexcusable that Ms. McGowan chose to include my client in her lawsuit,” Eric George, an attorney for Bloom, said in a statement. “Facts matter. There is simply no credible factual or legal basis for her claims against my client. We look forward to our day in court to set the record straight.”

Emails seeking comment from the other defendants were not immediately returned. McGowan was one of the earliest and one of the most prominent of dozens of women to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The former movie mogul has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

The lawsuit follows the publication of Ronan Farrow’s new book, “Catch and Kill” in which the journalist describes how a woman working for private intelligence agency Black Cube spied on McGowan to extract information for Weinstein.

In another recently released book, “She Said,” New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the Weinstein sexual harassment scandal in October 2017, described how Bloom offered to work with Weinstein to undermine McGowan’s claims. Bloom has described her involvement as “a colossal mistake.”

Farrow and Kantor and Twohey shared a Pulitzer Prize for their work.

Times staff writer Stacy Perman contributed to this report