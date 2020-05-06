What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Tommy’ on CBS; coronavirus TV coverage

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Council of Dads Larry (Michael O’Neill) has an offer for Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) that will affect the future of the Crab Shack in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Katy Keene (N) 8 p.m. CW
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Hannibal Buress and Catherine O’Hara. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Celebrity Watch Party (Premiere) 8 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible In the first of two new episodes, Chef Robert checks in with restaurants across the country. In the second, he and his wife, Gail, look back at the first episode of the first season of the culinary series. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network
Man With a Plan When Adam and Don (Matt LeBlanc, Kevin Nealon) disagree about a house to flip for their construction business, the bickering reveals bigger issues in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina return to the same street in Cypress, where they did a previous flip. 8:30 p.m. HGTV
Blindspot Jane (Jaimie Alexander) gets a strange message from an unknown ally, which helps her mount a rescue mission to free Rich Dotcom (Ennis Esmer) from a CIA black site. Sullivan Stapleton also stars in the season premiere. 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark Max (Casey Deidrick) lands in a life-or-death situation and Murphy ( Perry Mattfeld) tries to help. Morgan Krantz also stars. 9 p.m. CW
Station 19 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
We’re Here This new episode is set in Branson, Mo. 9 p.m. HBO
Shaq Life In the season finale Shaq tries to achieve all his goals, which include battling a UFC fighter, performing at Lollapalooza and turning around a major company, all while trying to help his son achieve his own dreams. 9 p.m. TNT
Ghost Adventures This new episode is in Ontario. (N) 9 p.m. Travel
Broke Jackie (Pauley Perrette) clashes with Javier (Jaime Camil) yet again when she discovers he has quietly been taking her son Sammy (Antonio Corbo) with him to church on Sundays. Izzy Diaz and Natasha Leggero also star with guest star Brandon Kyle Goodman. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Tommy Tommy (Edie Falco) and her inner circle close ranks as they fight a conspiracy between members of the LAPD and city government officials to have her removed as police chief in this new episode. Mark Blum, who died at 69 on March 25, one of the first celebrity casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, guest stars, along with Michael Cumpsty and Paul Schulze. 10 p.m. CBS
Top Chef Host Padma Lakshmi takes all the limitations off the table, allowing the chefs to make as much food as they want and shop wherever they choose. 10 p.m. Bravo
Siren (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
How to Get Away With Murder Annalise’s (Viola Davis) murder trial has arrived, but things from Tegan’s (Amirah Vann) past complicate her role as counsel in this new episode of the crime drama. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. , Noon and 6 and 9 p.m. C-SPAN
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 9 and 10 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Nathan Fillion; Rick Martinez; Rachel Cruze. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis; Hilarie Burton Morgan (“The Rural Diaries”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sean Penn. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Deon Cole (“grown-ish”); Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk George Wallace. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall The COVID-19 crisis and homeless people on skid row, New York City subways and a shelter. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Daniel Radcliffe and Jane Krakowski; Chris Harrison. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman’s online boyfriends. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Courteney Cox (“9 Months With Courteney Cox”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors COVID-19; staying safe in a new world; Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lizzy Caplan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah; Pete Davidson; Judd Apatow; James Taylor. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christine Baranski; Tame Impala performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Courteney Cox. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Laura Linney; Ellie Goulding performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kelly Clarkson; Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Mark Cuban. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Pain and Glory Writer-director Pedro Almodovar’s acclaimed 2019 Spanish drama stars Antonio Banderas as a film director in decline who visits a former colleague (Asier Etxeandia) on the occasion of the rerelease of a film on which they had collaborated long ago. Leonardo Sbaraglia, Nora Navas, Cecilia Roth, Penelope Cruz and Julieta Serrano also star. 11:38 p.m. Starz
Far and Away (1992) 8:05 a.m. Cinemax
A River Runs Through It (1992) 8:25 a.m. Showtime
Victim (1961) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Creed II (2018) 9 a.m. Epix
Cast Away (2000) 9:20 a.m. HBO
The Firm (1993) 10 a.m. Sundance
Serenity (2005) 10:07 a.m. Starz
Almost Famous (2000) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
All Night Long (1962) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible II (2000) 11 a.m. IFC
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) Noon FXX
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 12:10 p.m. Starz
Woman of Straw (1964) 12:15 p.m. TCM
The American President (1995) 12:35 p.m. Showtime
Rocketman (2019) 12:55 p.m. Epix
Blood Father (2016) 1:30 p.m. Syfy
The Perfect Storm (2000) 2 p.m. AMC
Green Book (2018) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Masquerade (1965) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Identity (2003) 2:37 p.m. Starz
Backdraft (1991) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax
Hook (1991) 4 p.m. Freeform
The Negotiator (1998) 4 p.m. Ovation
Dazed and Confused (1993) 4:10 p.m. Starz
Crawl (2019) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Fury (2014) 5 p.m. AMC
Little Caesar (1930) 5 p.m. TCM
(500) Days of Summer (2009) 5:24 p.m. Encore
Seven (1995) 5:50 p.m. Showtime
Black Hawk Down (2001) 5:55 p.m. Starz
Annihilation (2018) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Panic Room (2002) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 6:30 p.m. VH1
The School of Rock (2003) 7:05 p.m. HBO
Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
Flatliners (1990) 8 p.m. Epix
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Sea Wolf (1941) 8 p.m. TCM
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
The Professional (1994) 9 p.m. Ovation
Key Largo (1948) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Unforgiven (1992) 11 p.m. AMC
The Usual Suspects (1995) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
Pain and Glory (2019) 11:38 p.m. Starz