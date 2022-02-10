What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Pivoting’ on Fox; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA; ‘NFL Honors’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! National College Championship (N) 8 p.m. ABC



Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Eligible bachelors Steve McBee and Kurt Sowers compete in a relay race that doesn’t help the women figure out which one is the rich guy and which one isn’t in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine returns to the Incredible Cafe, a breakfast spot in San Diego whose bad management and lackluster menu prompted his first visit. 8 p.m. Food Network

Call Me Kat Randi and Kat (Kyla Pratt, Mayim Bialik) investigate after Randi sees Sheila’s (Swoosie Kurtz) boyfriend (guest star Jay Linzy) out with another woman. Also, Oscar (Christopher Rivas) persuades Max and Carter (Cheyenne Jackson, Julian Gant) to try yoga. Leslie Jordan also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. Fox

Beat Bobby Flay Duff Goldman and Alex Guarnaschelli challenge Bobby Flay to a chocolate battle. Then chefs Amber Croom and Emily Oyer surprise everyone with a savory chocolate showdown. 9 p.m. Food Network

Pivoting When Amy’s (Eliza Coupe) son (Marcello Reyes) gets in trouble for using offensive language at school, she realizes she has to be more careful about what she says around him in this new episode of the comedy. Maggie Q, Colton Dunn, Ginnifer Goodwin, Tommy Dewey and JT Neal also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox



Grown-ish With Phil (Tommy O’Brien), the father of her baby, back in the picture, Nomi (Emily Arlook) considers how involved she wants him to be in Luna’s (twins Stella and Zoe Vazquez) life. Also, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) tries to mend the rift in the friendship between Luca and Doug (Luka Sabbat, Diggy Simmons), hoping that will make her internship easier. 10 p.m. Freeform

Partners in Rhyme (premiere) (N) 10:07 p.m. WE

Single Drunk Female Felicia (Lily Mae Harrington) tries to help Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) navigate her first fling as a sober person in this new episode. Also, Carol (Ally Sheedy) plants a seed of doubt in Brit’s (Sasha Compere) mind about her fiancé, Joel (Charlie Hall). Rebecca Henderson also stars. 10:30 p.m. Freeform

Millennials (premiere) (N) 10:57 p.m. WE

SPECIALS

NFL Honors The 2021 season is celebrated in Los Angeles with the presentation of awards for MVP, Coach of the Year and more. Also, the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is presented. (live) 6 p.m. NFL; (tape) 9 p.m. ABC

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live Lopez and the global Latin music star perform songs from their new romantic comedy. 10:30 p.m. E!

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball Wake Forest visits Clemson, 11 a.m. ACC-TV; NC State visits Boston College, 3 p.m. ACC-TV; Miami visits Notre Dame, 3 p.m. BSW; Missouri visits Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. SEC-TV; South Carolina visits Kentucky, 4 p.m. ESPN; Nebraska visits Ohio State, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia visits LSU, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV

Premier League Soccer Liverpool versus Leicester City, 11:45 a.m. USA

College Basketball Pepperdine visits San Francisco, 8 p.m. BSW. Also, William & Mary visits Towson, 2 p.m. CBSSN; Southern Mississippi visits Alabama-Birmingham, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Iowa visits Maryland, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Duke visits Clemson, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; San Diego visits St. Mary’s, 6 p.m. BSW; Pacific visits Gonzaga, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN; Stanford visits Oregon, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona visits Washington State, 6 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Washington, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Washington Wizards, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. BSSC; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT

Men’s curling U.S. versus Sweden (tape) 7:30 a.m. USA; Great Britain versus U.S. (live) 5:05 p.m. CNBC; Russia versus Denmark (live) 8:10 p.m. CNBC

Speed skating Women’s 5000-meter (tape) 10:30 a.m. USA

Luge, snowboarding, cross-country Team relay in luge; men’s cross final in snowboarding; the women’s 10K race in cross-country (tape) 11 a.m. NBC

Olympic coverage (tape) 1:45 p.m. USA; (tape) 6:30 p.m. USA

Women’s curling U.S. versus Denmark (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC

Men’s hockey U.S. versus China (tape) 2 p.m. USA; Czech Republic versus Switzerland (live) 12:40 a.m. USA

Luge Team relay (tape) 4:30 p.m. USA

Freestyle skiing, snowboarding, Alpine skiing Mixed team aerials final in freestyle skiing; final in the men’s halfpipe in snowboarding; women’s super-G race in Alpine skiing (live) 5 and 10:05 p.m.; 1:05 a.m. NBC

Skeleton Women’s first run (live) 5:30 p.m. USA; women’s second run (live) 7 p.m. USA; men’s third run (tape) Friday, 5 a.m. USA ; men’s final (live) Friday, 5:55 a.m. USA

Women’s hockey First quarterfinal (live) 8 p.m. NBC and 8:10 p.m. USA

Skeleton, hockey Women’s skeleton, a quarterfinal game in women’s hockey (live) 8:35 p.m. NBC

Cross-country skiing Men’s 15K (live) 11 p.m. USA

Short track Final of women’s 1000-meter race; men’s relay semifinal; men’s 500-meter heats, (live) Friday 3 a.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Tina Knowles Lawson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The latest on the Winter Olympics. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Arthur Brooks; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dennis Haysbert (“No Exit”); chef Kelsey Barnard Clark. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Alyssa Farah guest co-hosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show MC Lyte; Remy Ma and Fat Joe. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) and Guy Torry (“Phat Tuesdays at the Comedy Store”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”); Joey King (“The In Between”); Esther Povitsky (“Dollface”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Charlie Day and Jenny Slate; Katie Lowes; “Cool Runnings” reunion with Malik Yoba; chef Jet Tila. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her mugshot and false charges went viral. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Author and dating expert Monique Kelley; Serayah (“P.O.V.”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (“Summer of Soul”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kristen Stewart; Jonathan Van Ness. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Arnold Schwarzenegger; Rachel Wolfson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Lily Collins; William Jackson Harper; St. Vincent performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 8 a.m. Syfy

Broadcast News (1987) 8:36 a.m. Cinemax

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9 a.m. FX

Green Book (2018) 9 a.m. FXX

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 9:15 a.m. AMC

Nocturne (1946) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 9:20 a.m. HBO

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 9:25 a.m. and 5:43 p.m. Starz

Quartet (2012) 10 a.m. TMC

Elysium (2013) 10:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Encore

Men in Black (1997) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

American Made (2017) 11 a.m. FX

Men of Honor (2000) 11:42 a.m. Starz

Everest (2015) 11:45 a.m. AMC

Alien (1979) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

While the City Sleeps (1956) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Changeling (2008) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 12:55 p.m. Epix

Interstellar (2014) 1:30 p.m. FX

Journey Into Fear (1942) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon (1987) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Aliens (1986) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 3 p.m. BBC America

The Lobster (2015) 3 p.m. TMC

3:10 to Yuma (2007) 3:10 p.m. HBO

Crossfire (1947) 3:30 p.m. TCM

As Good as It Gets (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Fugitive (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 5 p.m. Showtime

Twentieth Century (1934) 5 p.m. TCM

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 6 and 8:45 p.m. BBC America

Roxanne (1987) 8 p.m. Epix

Queen & Slim (2019) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Ex Machina (2014) 8 p.m. TMC

District 9 (2009) 8:53 p.m. Encore

The Croods (2013) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Silver Streak (1976) 9 p.m. TCM

That Thing You Do! (1996) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Under the Skin (2013) 10 p.m. TMC

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 10:05 p.m. HBO

The General (1926) 11:15 p.m. TCM

