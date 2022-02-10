What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Pivoting’ on Fox; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA; ‘NFL Honors’
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jeopardy! National College Championship (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who both had the ‘Jeopardy!’ helm before now-ousted Mike Richards was named host, will swap weeks through year’s end.
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Eligible bachelors Steve McBee and Kurt Sowers compete in a relay race that doesn’t help the women figure out which one is the rich guy and which one isn’t in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine returns to the Incredible Cafe, a breakfast spot in San Diego whose bad management and lackluster menu prompted his first visit. 8 p.m. Food Network
Call Me Kat Randi and Kat (Kyla Pratt, Mayim Bialik) investigate after Randi sees Sheila’s (Swoosie Kurtz) boyfriend (guest star Jay Linzy) out with another woman. Also, Oscar (Christopher Rivas) persuades Max and Carter (Cheyenne Jackson, Julian Gant) to try yoga. Leslie Jordan also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. Fox
“The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik returns to TV in Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” an appealingly conventional sitcom about an unconventional woman.
Beat Bobby Flay Duff Goldman and Alex Guarnaschelli challenge Bobby Flay to a chocolate battle. Then chefs Amber Croom and Emily Oyer surprise everyone with a savory chocolate showdown. 9 p.m. Food Network
Pivoting When Amy’s (Eliza Coupe) son (Marcello Reyes) gets in trouble for using offensive language at school, she realizes she has to be more careful about what she says around him in this new episode of the comedy. Maggie Q, Colton Dunn, Ginnifer Goodwin, Tommy Dewey and JT Neal also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
With “Abbott Elementary,” “Grand Crew,” “Pivoting” and “American Auto,” the network comedy is at the forefront of midseason. Here’s what we recommend.
Grown-ish With Phil (Tommy O’Brien), the father of her baby, back in the picture, Nomi (Emily Arlook) considers how involved she wants him to be in Luna’s (twins Stella and Zoe Vazquez) life. Also, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) tries to mend the rift in the friendship between Luca and Doug (Luka Sabbat, Diggy Simmons), hoping that will make her internship easier. 10 p.m. Freeform
Partners in Rhyme (premiere) (N) 10:07 p.m. WE
Single Drunk Female Felicia (Lily Mae Harrington) tries to help Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) navigate her first fling as a sober person in this new episode. Also, Carol (Ally Sheedy) plants a seed of doubt in Brit’s (Sasha Compere) mind about her fiancé, Joel (Charlie Hall). Rebecca Henderson also stars. 10:30 p.m. Freeform
Millennials (premiere) (N) 10:57 p.m. WE
SPECIALS
NFL Honors The 2021 season is celebrated in Los Angeles with the presentation of awards for MVP, Coach of the Year and more. Also, the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is presented. (live) 6 p.m. NFL; (tape) 9 p.m. ABC
Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles scores big with NFL Super Bowl week performance
The nonprofit organization, one of the largest majority African American orchestras in the country, will perform at the 11th “NFL Honors” show in advance of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live Lopez and the global Latin music star perform songs from their new romantic comedy. 10:30 p.m. E!
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball Wake Forest visits Clemson, 11 a.m. ACC-TV; NC State visits Boston College, 3 p.m. ACC-TV; Miami visits Notre Dame, 3 p.m. BSW; Missouri visits Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. SEC-TV; South Carolina visits Kentucky, 4 p.m. ESPN; Nebraska visits Ohio State, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia visits LSU, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV
Premier League Soccer Liverpool versus Leicester City, 11:45 a.m. USA
College Basketball Pepperdine visits San Francisco, 8 p.m. BSW. Also, William & Mary visits Towson, 2 p.m. CBSSN; Southern Mississippi visits Alabama-Birmingham, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Iowa visits Maryland, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Duke visits Clemson, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; San Diego visits St. Mary’s, 6 p.m. BSW; Pacific visits Gonzaga, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN; Stanford visits Oregon, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona visits Washington State, 6 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Washington, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Washington Wizards, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. BSSC; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT
WINTER OLYMPICS
Men’s curling U.S. versus Sweden (tape) 7:30 a.m. USA; Great Britain versus U.S. (live) 5:05 p.m. CNBC; Russia versus Denmark (live) 8:10 p.m. CNBC
Speed skating Women’s 5000-meter (tape) 10:30 a.m. USA
Luge, snowboarding, cross-country Team relay in luge; men’s cross final in snowboarding; the women’s 10K race in cross-country (tape) 11 a.m. NBC
Olympic coverage (tape) 1:45 p.m. USA; (tape) 6:30 p.m. USA
Women’s curling U.S. versus Denmark (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC
Men’s hockey U.S. versus China (tape) 2 p.m. USA; Czech Republic versus Switzerland (live) 12:40 a.m. USA
Luge Team relay (tape) 4:30 p.m. USA
Freestyle skiing, snowboarding, Alpine skiing Mixed team aerials final in freestyle skiing; final in the men’s halfpipe in snowboarding; women’s super-G race in Alpine skiing (live) 5 and 10:05 p.m.; 1:05 a.m. NBC
Skeleton Women’s first run (live) 5:30 p.m. USA; women’s second run (live) 7 p.m. USA; men’s third run (tape) Friday, 5 a.m. USA ; men’s final (live) Friday, 5:55 a.m. USA
Women’s hockey First quarterfinal (live) 8 p.m. NBC and 8:10 p.m. USA
Skeleton, hockey Women’s skeleton, a quarterfinal game in women’s hockey (live) 8:35 p.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Men’s 15K (live) 11 p.m. USA
Short track Final of women’s 1000-meter race; men’s relay semifinal; men’s 500-meter heats, (live) Friday 3 a.m. USA
A look at the different NBC platforms where you can find all the Winter Olympics sports and on what day.
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Tina Knowles Lawson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The latest on the Winter Olympics. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Arthur Brooks; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dennis Haysbert (“No Exit”); chef Kelsey Barnard Clark. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Alyssa Farah guest co-hosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show MC Lyte; Remy Ma and Fat Joe. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) and Guy Torry (“Phat Tuesdays at the Comedy Store”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”); Joey King (“The In Between”); Esther Povitsky (“Dollface”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Charlie Day and Jenny Slate; Katie Lowes; “Cool Runnings” reunion with Malik Yoba; chef Jet Tila. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her mugshot and false charges went viral. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Author and dating expert Monique Kelley; Serayah (“P.O.V.”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (“Summer of Soul”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kristen Stewart; Jonathan Van Ness. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Arnold Schwarzenegger; Rachel Wolfson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lily Collins; William Jackson Harper; St. Vincent performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 8 a.m. Syfy
Broadcast News (1987) 8:36 a.m. Cinemax
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9 a.m. FX
Green Book (2018) 9 a.m. FXX
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 9:15 a.m. AMC
Nocturne (1946) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 9:20 a.m. HBO
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 9:25 a.m. and 5:43 p.m. Starz
Quartet (2012) 10 a.m. TMC
Elysium (2013) 10:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Encore
Men in Black (1997) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
American Made (2017) 11 a.m. FX
Men of Honor (2000) 11:42 a.m. Starz
Everest (2015) 11:45 a.m. AMC
Alien (1979) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
While the City Sleeps (1956) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Changeling (2008) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 12:55 p.m. Epix
Interstellar (2014) 1:30 p.m. FX
Journey Into Fear (1942) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon (1987) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Aliens (1986) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 3 p.m. BBC America
The Lobster (2015) 3 p.m. TMC
3:10 to Yuma (2007) 3:10 p.m. HBO
Crossfire (1947) 3:30 p.m. TCM
As Good as It Gets (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Fugitive (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 5 p.m. Showtime
Twentieth Century (1934) 5 p.m. TCM
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 6 and 8:45 p.m. BBC America
Roxanne (1987) 8 p.m. Epix
Queen & Slim (2019) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Ex Machina (2014) 8 p.m. TMC
District 9 (2009) 8:53 p.m. Encore
The Croods (2013) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Silver Streak (1976) 9 p.m. TCM
That Thing You Do! (1996) 9:50 p.m. Epix
Under the Skin (2013) 10 p.m. TMC
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 10:05 p.m. HBO
The General (1926) 11:15 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: The Winter Olympics, ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘Inventing Anna’ and more
TV highlights for Feb. 6-12 include “The Tuck Rule” on ESPN’s “30 for 30,” the Winter Olympics and the true-crime series “Inventing Anna” on Netflix
Movies on TV this week: ‘12 Years a Slave’ HBO; ‘Casablanca’ on KCET; ‘Raging Bull’ on TCM
Movies on TV this week: February 6: ‘12 Years a Slave’ HBO; ‘Casablanca’ on KCET; ‘Raging Bull’ on TCM; ‘The French Connection’ on EPIX
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 6 - 12 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.