Joe Jonas says Diplo ruined his wedding, but the livestream made them laugh

Joe Jonas says his wedding to Sophie Turner was a victim of the ’gram, thanks to uninvited guest Diplo, who unexpectedly livestreamed the surprise event on Instagram.
“He did ruin it,” Jonas said of the DJ on Britain’s “Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp” radio show on Wednesday. “I love Diplo, but he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, livestreamed with dog-face filters.”
The “Game of Thrones” actress and the musician said their vows late on May 1 in a Las Vegas chapel, with an Elvis impersonator officiating, in advance of a rumored wedding planned for this summer in France. Much like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did, Jonas and Turner made it legal before heading overseas, where different rules apply.
Of course, Jonas’ definition of ruined doesn’t seem that catastrophic.
“We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous,” he said. “I just loved that he was walking into the chapel and he was like, ‘I’m gonna hit this wedding really quick.’”
Gotta love the unifying power of the ’gram.