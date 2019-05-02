Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner get married in Vegas — by ‘Elvis’

Talk about an after party. Pop singer Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner got married Wednesday night, hot off the groom’s live performance with his brothers at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Dan + Shay played “Speechless” live at the Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, and an Elvis impersonator officiated, as documented on Diplo’s Instagram live feed. The bride wore white: a sleeveless white top and loose white slacks, with a veil. The groom wore a suit, and the guests were casual.
With brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas as groomsmen, with their respective wives, Danielle Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra, looking on, the bride and groom exchanged Ring Pops instead of wedding rings.
The couple had applied for the license the same day, according to Clark County, Nev., online records, but the officiant was booked a week ago, according to TMZ. Jessie Grice, the Elvis impersonator, told the site he didn’t know who was getting married and didn’t recognize Turner because he doesn’t watch “Game of Thrones.”
Wednesday was a big day for the Jonas Brothers as they announced a 40-city tour with Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, their first tour as a group in almost a decade.
The actress, 23, and the pop star, 29, have been dating since 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. There are rumors of a planned summer wedding in France, so we’ll have to wait and see if that party happens.