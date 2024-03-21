Lukas Gage is sorry, Shania Twain. This is all about his fur-coat, face-palm Vegas wedding
Lukas Gage shouldn’t view his Las Vegas wedding as the time he really screwed up. He should view it as the time he got a personal Shania Twain concert.
Gage has offered his apologies to Twain for “wasting her time” when she serenaded the “Road House” actor and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton — who was Gage’s better half ... briefly.
In an appearance this week on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Gage offered up his apology to Twain — saying she’d wasted her time because his marriage to Appleton lasted less than seven months. (He really didn’t put her out too much — the country-pop legend was in town anyway.)
Gage admitted being a longtime Twain fan — “100%” — but noted that having her sing her 1997 hit “You’re Still the One” was a head-scratcher, given his whirlwind romance with Appleton.
The couple’s timeline went something like this: February 2023, trip to Mexico, followed by cozy poses at red-carpet events; April, married in fur coats in Vegas. There was a post-nup in May, so when the marriage ended in November, the post-divorce details were less messy.
“I’m a little impulsive,” Gage told Cohen in Tuesday’s episode. The wedding, though, was among “the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my life.”
Take heart, Lukas. There have been much shorter celebrity marriages, as Brides magazine notes: Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley, 107 days; Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian, 72 days; Britney Spears and Jason Alexander, 55 hours.
Kardashian, by the way, is a well-known client of Appleton. She officiated at the April wedding and, as Gage told Cohen, flew the couple to Vegas and paid “for everything.”
Gage apologized to her too.
