Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea get marriage license in Las Vegas days before Super Bowl

Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea didn’t compete in the Super Bowl this weekend, but it seems they have a pair of rings coming in the near future.

The Times has confirmed that the couple obtained their marriage license in Las Vegas, just before the “Yeah!” singer’s flashy Super Bowl halftime takeover on Sunday. Usher, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, filed their license application on Thursday, according to Clark County Clerk’s Office database.

A representative for the “Love in This Club” hitmaker did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV, will tie the knot with the music executive nearly six years after sparking romance rumors. Speculation began in 2018 when Goicoechea posted an Instagram photo of herself with a group of men, including Usher. “Boys club,” she captioned the pic.

The duo were spotted together again in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Sovereign Bo Raymond, together in August 2020, Us Weekly reported. Then in 2021, Usher revealed Goicoechea had a second child on the way in May 2021. Baby boy Sire Castrello Raymond was born that September.

In addition to Sovereign and Sire, the R&B star shares sons Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely with ex-wife and fashion designer Tameka Foster, to whom he was married from 2007 to 2009. Usher was also previously married to writer Grace Harry from 2015 to 2018.

News about the duo’s potential nuptials spread after Usher’s dazzling Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Usher — who had spent more than a year and a half serenading celebrity fans during his 100-date residency at the Park MGM resort — offered audiences a rundown of his most popular hits, including “Caught Up,” “My Boo” and “Love in This Club.”

Joining the Grammy winner for his circus-roller-skate-pop-and-lock spectacular were Alicia Keys, Will.i.am, Ludacris, Lil Jon, H.E.R. and Jermaine Dupri.

Between preparing to tie the knot and headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, Usher has been hard at work this month. His ninth studio album “Coming Home” dropped Friday. Days before, he announced his Past, Present Future tour, which will kick off on Aug. 16 in Atlanta. He comes to Inglewood’s Intuit Dome on Sept. 21, with additional shows on Sept. 22, 24 and 25.

For years, romance has been at the forefront of Usher’s music and this new chapter isn’t any different, he told The Times earlier this year.

“Who the hell said that romance is old-fashioned? There is no way you can tell me we live in a world where we don’t want to take our time and slow down to be romantic with each other,” Usher said. “If you have free time how much are you choosing to spend it with someone and are they even capable of being romantic? I think those songs of our past help us understand how to be men who could be romantic with women.”

Months before his big show, Usher told People about his relationship with Goicoechea, praising her as “an amazing partner, [and] a support system.” He touted their “amazing dynamic” and her ability to communicate with their kids.

“I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner,” he said. “She’s my best friend and I love her.”