Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ finally knocks Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ from top spot on Billboard Hot 100

After a record-breaking 19 weeks, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” has been displaced atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” took the top spot this week, giving the 17-year-old singer her very first No. 1 single.

Lil Nas X hopped on Twitter Monday to congratulate Eilish on her achievement.

congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!! — nope (@LilNasX) August 19, 2019

Billy Ray Cyrus, who appeared on one of the many, many “Old Town Road” remixes also praised Eilish.

Congratulations @billieeilish Well deserved. Your persistence paid off. Thanks everybody. It was a hell of a ride. pic.twitter.com/vrtNvtitB7 — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) August 19, 2019

“Old Town Road” previously broke the record for longest time at the top of the Hot 100 chart in July when it passed “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber, which both topped out at 16 weeks.

Billie Eilish has the No. 1 song in the country for "Bad Guy." (Jo Hale)

After claiming the top spot, Eilish, 17, became the first person born in the 2000s to reach number one on the Hot 100 chart.

Eilish’s single has now charted for 20 weeks in a row.