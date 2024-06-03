Sabrina Carpenter announces new album, ‘Short n’ Sweet,’ following ‘Espresso’ success

Sabrina Carpenter has been “working late” as a singer, and the sweet reward has finally come. The “Feather” crooner announced her sixth album, “Short n’ Sweet,” on Monday morning. The LP is set to drop Aug. 23. Carpenter also teased “a surprise” coming Thursday night.

“This project is quite special to me and i hope it’ll be something special to you too,” Carpenter wrote across her social media accounts.

Following the announcement, “sabrina” began trending on X. One fan account wrote, “sc6 already being the IT girl summer album with just one single and a teaser oh sabrina carpenter the woman you are!”

Celebrities also shared their support for Carpenter’s new project, with “Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson and fellow Taylor Swift-opener Gracie Abrams celebrating in the singer’s Instagram comments.

This announcement follows the success of her lead single, “Espresso,” which has been hailed as the song of the summer. The track remains a constant on the Billboard charts, staying atop the Global chart for more than a month, dethroning Swift’s collaboration with Post Malone, “Fortnight,” and staying steady following the release of Billie Eilish’s new album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” “Espresso” is the second-most streamed song by a woman in 2024 and the former Disney star’s first No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

Carpenter spent the latter half of 2023 and the first part of 2024 as the opener for Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour. During her stint on the tour, Carpenter earned her first top 40 hit on the Billboard chart with “Feather,” which also became her first No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart.

The music video, which has amassed more than 54 million views on YouTube, stirred controversy within the Catholic Church. Filmed in the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Brooklyn, N.Y., Carpenter’s fake funeral and short dress “appalled” the Diocese of Brooklyn.

The singer did not let the scandal phase her, joking that “Jesus was a Carpenter” — a phrase that appeared on the singer’s shirt during her Coachella debut in April. The performance saw her streams increase by 41% during Coachella Weekend 1, Billboard reported.