The Beatles, Bob Dylan and classic rock in the digital era

Focusing this week on the music business, Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) sits down with music reporter Randy Lewis (@RandyLewis2), pop music critic Mikael Wood (@mikaelwood) and Times television critic and former music editor Lorraine Ali (@LorraineAli) to discuss the recent releases of Bob Dylan's "More Blood, More Tracks," which features unreleased takes from the session for his 1975 album "Blood on the Tracks," and the 50th anniversary remastered release of “The Beatles” (“The White Album”) with unheard demos and session tracks. What do these two pillars of the classic rock era still have to say to the modern ears of current audiences, and how does the contemporary music industry treat their legacy artists?