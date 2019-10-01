Straight outta Hokkaido, Baked Cheese Tart sets up shop in Century City

Openings
Modern tart
Bake Cheese Tart will open Oct. 4 at Westfield Century City. The bakery, which originated in Hokkaido, Japan, specializes in double-baked tarts filled with cream cheese mousse in flavors including strawberry, matcha and chocolate.
10250 Santa Monica Blvd. No. 2900, Los Angeles, (424) 279-9933, cheesetart.com/en
Tacos from a big name in BBQ
Tacocita is now open in Pasadena from the owners of Gus’s BBQ. Handmade tortillas are stuffed with smoked chicken, chile-glazed ahi, Sonoran-style carne asada, ground turkey or cochinita pibil — and there are smoked wings too.
203 S. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 460-8669, eattacocita.com
From Russia with glove
Black Star Burger is now open on Fairfax. The menu includes Hawaiian, mushroom and classic cheese burgers, and every order comes with a pair of black rubber gloves. Russian rapper Timati, who spurred a backlash earlier this month for a video in which he made homophobic and pro-Putin declarations, is an owner.
351 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, facebook.com/blackstarburgerla
Grey matter
The Greyhound will open a second location on Oct. 4 in Glendale. The sports bar and restaurant, which opened in Highland Park in 2014, serves burgers on Mr. Holmes Bakehouse buns, wings, pizza and loaded fries.
933 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (323) 900-0300, the-greyhound.com
HiHo, it’s off to burgers we go
HiHo Cheeseburger opened a second location this past Saturday in Beverly Grove. The restaurant slings grass-fed Wagyu burgers on white buns with American cheese, as well as shakes, pies and fries.
6245 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 642-6467, hiho.la
The karaage kid
Kabuto is now open in downtown. The restaurant offers spicy and traditional Japanese fried chicken by the piece and in sets, with sides such as curry mac and cheese, garlic noodles, cream corn and kinpira gobo.
323 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, (213) 265-7351, kabutofriedchicken.com
Smog alert
Smog City West is open in Torrance. The new taproom features 17 of Smog City Brewing Co.’s beers on draft, including sour, wild and experimental ales.
22755 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, smogcitybrewing.com
A pub grows in Burbank
Avocado crumpets, grilled cheese sandwiches and burgers are on the menu at the Burbank Pub, which is now open with beer and cocktails in the San Fernando Valley.
2013 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank, (818) 588-3013, facebook.com/theburbankpub
YTB spells gopchang
YTB Korean Restaurant is open in Westlake. The restaurant specializes in gopchang, makchang and daechang, with a menu that also includes spicy chicken feet, pork bone stew, pork-and-oyster bossam and steamed skate.
2585 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, facebook.com/ytbkoreanrestaurant
Echo Park builds its own burritos
The owners of Rodeo Mexican Grill have opened a build-your-own burrito/salad/bowl/taco bar called Rodeo Express.
1717 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, rodeomexicangrill.com/rodeo-express
Contemporary Korean in LBC
Haewah Dal is open in Long Beach. The modern Korean menu includes lobster dumpling soup in an oxtail broth, octopus with gochujang velouté and barbecued dry-aged Wagyu beef. In the mood for a tasting menu? It has those too.
5020 E. 2nd St., Long Beach, (562) 343-7749, haewahdal.com
Daddy issues
Burgerdaddy will pop up at Ma’am Sir in Silver Lake on Oct. 1 and at Tabula Rasa in Hollywood on Oct. 4. The stand sells burgers with house-ground, grass-fed patties that are cooked in beef fat. Ma’am Sir will include cocktails inspired by egg creams, brown cows and lime rickeys.
SteelCraft comes to Garden Grove
SteelCraft Garden Grove is now open in Orange County. The food court, assembled from repurposed shipping containers, houses nine fast-casual counters including Renegade Taco, Barrio for Filipino barbecue, Beachwood Brewing and a burger-and-poutine spot called Penalty Box from Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selänne.
12900 Euclid St., Garden Grove, steelcraftlb.com/steelcraft-garden-grove
Bird is the word
The Port of Peri Peri is now open in Fullerton for Portugese-style chicken. The menu includes wings, tenders, whole chicken, rice bowls and burgers.
2555 E. Chapman Ave., Fullerton, myperiperi.com/fullerton
Big little pies
Pop Pie Co., which originated in San Diego, is now open in Costa Mesa. In the mood for a rajas pie with creamy poblano and corn or a classic chicken pot pie? Pop Pie has you covered, along with sausage rolls and caramel apple crumbles too.
270 E. 17th St., Costa Mesa, (949) 524-3015, poppieco.com
Closings
Baldoria closed last Sunday after three years in downtown. Owner David King says he will focus on his new bottled cocktail company.
Extras
Current L.A. Food is a months-long arts-and-food initiative launching on Oct. 5. The schedule includes installations, talks and events held at locations across the city. currentla.org
Newport Beach Food & Wine begins Oct. 3. The four-day festival includes two grand tasting events, a seaside barbecue at Balboa Bay Resort, wine seminars and chef-led dinners. newportwineandfood.com