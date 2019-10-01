Straight outta Hokkaido, Baked Cheese Tart sets up shop in Century City

Openings

Modern tart

Bake Cheese Tart will open Oct. 4 at Westfield Century City. The bakery, which originated in Hokkaido, Japan, specializes in double-baked tarts filled with cream cheese mousse in flavors including strawberry, matcha and chocolate.

10250 Santa Monica Blvd. No. 2900, Los Angeles, (424) 279-9933, cheesetart.com/en

Tacos from a big name in BBQ

Tacocita is now open in Pasadena from the owners of Gus’s BBQ. Handmade tortillas are stuffed with smoked chicken, chile-glazed ahi, Sonoran-style carne asada, ground turkey or cochinita pibil — and there are smoked wings too.

203 S. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 460-8669, eattacocita.com

From Russia with glove

Black Star Burger is now open on Fairfax. The menu includes Hawaiian, mushroom and classic cheese burgers, and every order comes with a pair of black rubber gloves. Russian rapper Timati, who spurred a backlash earlier this month for a video in which he made homophobic and pro-Putin declarations, is an owner.

351 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, facebook.com/blackstarburgerla

Grey matter

Wings and frieds for The Greyhound, which is opening a second location in Glendale. (Liam Brown)

The Greyhound will open a second location on Oct. 4 in Glendale. The sports bar and restaurant, which opened in Highland Park in 2014, serves burgers on Mr. Holmes Bakehouse buns, wings, pizza and loaded fries.

933 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (323) 900-0300, the-greyhound.com

HiHo, it’s off to burgers we go

HiHo Cheeseburger opened a second location this past Saturday in Beverly Grove. The restaurant slings grass-fed Wagyu burgers on white buns with American cheese, as well as shakes, pies and fries.

6245 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 642-6467, hiho.la

The karaage kid

Kabuto is now open in downtown. The restaurant offers spicy and traditional Japanese fried chicken by the piece and in sets, with sides such as curry mac and cheese, garlic noodles, cream corn and kinpira gobo.

323 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, (213) 265-7351, kabutofriedchicken.com

Smog alert

Smog City West is open in Torrance. The new taproom features 17 of Smog City Brewing Co.’s beers on draft, including sour, wild and experimental ales.

22755 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, smogcitybrewing.com

A pub grows in Burbank

Avocado crumpets, grilled cheese sandwiches and burgers are on the menu at the Burbank Pub, which is now open with beer and cocktails in the San Fernando Valley.

2013 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank, (818) 588-3013, facebook.com/theburbankpub

YTB spells gopchang

YTB Korean Restaurant is open in Westlake. The restaurant specializes in gopchang, makchang and daechang, with a menu that also includes spicy chicken feet, pork bone stew, pork-and-oyster bossam and steamed skate.

2585 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, facebook.com/ytbkoreanrestaurant

Echo Park builds its own burritos

The owners of Rodeo Mexican Grill have opened a build-your-own burrito/salad/bowl/taco bar called Rodeo Express.

1717 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, rodeomexicangrill.com/rodeo-express

Contemporary Korean in LBC

Haewah Dal is open in Long Beach. The modern Korean menu includes lobster dumpling soup in an oxtail broth, octopus with gochujang velouté and barbecued dry-aged Wagyu beef. In the mood for a tasting menu? It has those too.

5020 E. 2nd St., Long Beach, (562) 343-7749, haewahdal.com

Daddy issues

Burgerdaddy will open two pop-up locations in Silver Lake and Hollywood in October. (Stan Lee)

Burgerdaddy will pop up at Ma’am Sir in Silver Lake on Oct. 1 and at Tabula Rasa in Hollywood on Oct. 4. The stand sells burgers with house-ground, grass-fed patties that are cooked in beef fat. Ma’am Sir will include cocktails inspired by egg creams, brown cows and lime rickeys.

burgerdaddyla.com/popups

SteelCraft comes to Garden Grove

SteelCraft Garden Grove is now open in Orange County. The food court, assembled from repurposed shipping containers, houses nine fast-casual counters including Renegade Taco, Barrio for Filipino barbecue, Beachwood Brewing and a burger-and-poutine spot called Penalty Box from Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selänne.

12900 Euclid St., Garden Grove, steelcraftlb.com/steelcraft-garden-grove

Bird is the word

The Port of Peri Peri is now open in Fullerton for Portugese-style chicken. The menu includes wings, tenders, whole chicken, rice bowls and burgers.

2555 E. Chapman Ave., Fullerton, myperiperi.com/fullerton

Big little pies

Pop Pie Co., which originated in San Diego, is now open in Costa Mesa. In the mood for a rajas pie with creamy poblano and corn or a classic chicken pot pie? Pop Pie has you covered, along with sausage rolls and caramel apple crumbles too.

270 E. 17th St., Costa Mesa, (949) 524-3015, poppieco.com

Closings

Baldoria closed last Sunday after three years in downtown. Owner David King says he will focus on his new bottled cocktail company.

Extras

Current L.A. Food is a months-long arts-and-food initiative launching on Oct. 5. The schedule includes installations, talks and events held at locations across the city. currentla.org

Newport Beach Food & Wine begins Oct. 3. The four-day festival includes two grand tasting events, a seaside barbecue at Balboa Bay Resort, wine seminars and chef-led dinners. newportwineandfood.com