After second recall, Toyota Prius electrical system is still overheating

One of Toyota’s largest dealers in Southern California, Roger Hogan, told the manufacturer in 2017 that he was seeing inverter failures on vehicles that had received the software modification. At the time, he was refusing to resell about 100 used Priuses that he had taken on trade-in, asserting he did not believe they were safe. Hogan filed a defect petition with the NHTSA in December 2017, asking for a safety investigation, and filed a lawsuit against Toyota that alleged the recall was a sham. A trial in Orange County Superior Court is set for next month.