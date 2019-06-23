Earthquake: 4.1 quake reported near Fortuna, Calif.

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon at 3:39 p.m. Pacific time 39 miles from Fortuna, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake, centered offshore, occurred 43 miles from Eureka, 47 miles from Myrtletown, 50 miles from Arcata and 54 miles from McKinleyville.
In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby. A magnitude 5.6 quake rattled the area Saturday night, according to the USGS.
An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.1 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.
Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step guide to coping with natural disasters.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.