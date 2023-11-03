Advertisement
Unshaken

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits near Ventura

Photo of a map where a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported near Ventura.
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Friday at 1:12 p.m. seven miles from Ventura, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Quakebot
The earthquake occurred at 1:12 p.m. and eight miles from Santa Paula, 12 miles from Oxnard, 14 miles from Camarillo and 15 miles from Fillmore.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.5 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Are you ready for when the Big One hits? Get ready for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

