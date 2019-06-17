Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Fontana, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon two miles from Glen Avon, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:12 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.9 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was four miles from Jurupa Valley, four miles from Fontana and five miles from Pedley.
In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby. There have been more than 700 earthquakes recorded in the Fontana area since May 25, ranging from magnitude 0.7 to magnitude 3.2, Caltech seismologist Jen Andrews said.
The swarm of small quakes has had remarkable staying power, according to earthquake watchers.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.