Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Santa Maria, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Sunday evening at Sunny Hills Estates Mobile Home Park in California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:04 a.m. Pacific time.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was two miles from Orcutt, Calif., seven miles from Santa Maria and 13 miles from Nipomo.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
