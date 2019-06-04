Advertisement

Two airlifted off cliff after their car plunges 500 feet off Angeles Crest Highway

By
Jun 04, 2019 | 7:20 AM
Rescue crews airlift a 16-year-old girl from the side of a cliff in the Angeles National Forest late Monday. (OnScene.TV)

A 26-year-old man and a girl, 16, were rescued by fire officials after their car plunged over the side of Angeles Crest Highway late Monday.

Los Angeles County firefighters received a report shortly after 11 p.m. that a vehicle had driven off the side of a cliff on the highway near Mile Marker 31 in the Angeles National Forest.

When crews arrived, they saw a car about 500 feet down the hillside, according to fire officials.

A helicopter airlifted the man and teenager off the cliff and took them to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described by fire officials as minor to moderate.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

