Two airlifted off cliff after their car plunges 500 feet off Angeles Crest Highway

A 26-year-old man and a girl, 16, were rescued by fire officials after their car plunged over the side of Angeles Crest Highway late Monday.
Los Angeles County firefighters received a report shortly after 11 p.m. that a vehicle had driven off the side of a cliff on the highway near Mile Marker 31 in the Angeles National Forest.
When crews arrived, they saw a car about 500 feet down the hillside, according to fire officials.
A helicopter airlifted the man and teenager off the cliff and took them to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described by fire officials as minor to moderate.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.