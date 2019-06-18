Deputy ‘OK’ after shooting is reported in Long Beach

A shooting involving a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was reported Tuesday morning near Carson Street and Via Oro Avenue in Long Beach, authorities said.
The Sheriff’s Department tweeted the deputy involved is “OK,” but said it was “unknown” whether any suspects had been struck by gunfire. The tweet asked those near the shooting site to avoid the area.
The gunfire occurred at 10:30 a.m., and video showed at least seven patrol vehicles at the scene, one with its passenger window shot out. Video from KTLA also showed two people who appeared to be injured, and both were loaded into ambulances. Their conditions were not immediately known.
At 11:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department said the details of the shooting were still being confirmed. The Carson sheriff’s station declined to comment.