Letters to the Editor: Trump wants to throw out the Constitution. Take him seriously

To the editor: Anyone who believes Donald Trump is no longer nationally relevant should review the former president’s desperate and unhinged antics. Trump’s latest abomination, apparently stated seriously, is his suggestion that the Constitution should be terminated so that he may be restored to the presidency.

Trump is indeed relevant as he has audaciously announced another bid for the presidency, and he continues to command tens of millions of loyalists, many of whom are armed.

His suggestion that the protections for the people that are offered within the Constitution should be nullified is a clear demonstration of the grave danger a second Trump presidency would pose. If granted that power, he would surely pull all the stops to become an autocratic leader for life.

Advertisement

I have to believe that the American people are more sensible than to allow that to happen.

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.

..

To the editor: How big of a cliff is this? Trump wrote the following this weekend on his social media platform:

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

The founders deliberately divided government for checks and balances. The courts are an important part of that equation. They have ruled decisively against Trump’s baseless claims — including from Trump’s own appointments.

Trump’s vision is no less than fascism. Now if he can just get enough brain-dead voters to go along, or use violence when ballots fail him, he can be emperor.

Ed Walcek, Placentia

..

To the editor: If you are a Republican member of Congress, you have two certain facts in your life. First, you took an oath to defend the Constitution, and second, the leader of your party has called for its abolition.

If you can’t give a simple answer to whose side you’re on, the follow-up questions should be these: Why are you still in Congress? And why are you still a Republican? You can’t be both and still have your honor.

Trump doesn’t accept noncommittal answers, so why should we?

Peter Scofield, Corona del Mar

..

To the editor: Former Republican Party consultant Rick Wilson has commented, “Everything Trump touches dies.”

The largely muted response to Trump’s call to upend our Constitution shows how thoroughly our national “frog” has gotten used to its place in Trump’s cauldron of water heating to a boil. It’s as if we’re saying, “Oh, that’s just Trump spouting off.”

This man wants to be our president again.

Years ago, I heard a survivor of the Nazi era explain why Germany’s pre-Nazi government dissolved. The person said they couldn’t tell if it was 10 minutes to midnight or 10 minutes past.

Buckle up — we’ve got work to do.

Ken Levy, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: If the Constitution were suspended, what would stop the executive branch from ordering (just to cite one example) the arrest and imprisonment of Trump?

Tony Castañares, Hollywood