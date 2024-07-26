Letters to the Editor: This is what’s so troubling about the Trump-Vance abortion dance

To the editor: In all the opinion columns on abortion rights, and whether we should finally have a law passed by Congress that enshrines Roe vs. Wade nationally, why does nobody ever mention that this is the only example of a right that does not apply equally to men and women based merely on where they live? (“They changed the wording in party platform, but the GOP still wants to ban abortion,” editorial, July 18, and “This is among the most consequential lies Trump and Republicans are telling women voters,” Opinion, July 21)

Name one example of a right men have that can be violated or eliminated based on which state they’re in.

This issue is not about abortion; it is about equality regarding individual bodily integrity.

Advertisement

The election this November should be based on support for a woman’s right to agency and who names judges to the federal courts. If our country stands for anything, it is that our constitutional rights are universal.

Anita Rufus, Palm Desert

..

To the editor: The simple truth of abortion is that in most cases, the mother is making a unilateral decision to end the life of a genetically different human embryo or fetus that, if properly nurtured, would develop into a healthy human being. That person would share her and her partner’s genetics, but we talk about abortion as if the thoughts and wishes of the father are irrelevant.

Advertisement

Abortion is a barbaric approach to a challenge that should have been planned for in the first place. With sexual freedom comes responsibility.

Vice President Kamala Harris must set the tone of how she plans to address this if she is to get my respect. Pregnancy matters to both the father and the mother. Do men have any rights at all?

Jim Kennedy, Smyrna, Tenn.

Advertisement

..

To the editor: As a daily reader of The Times cover to cover, I was thrilled to see two opinion pieces about abortion.

But, I have one bone to pick with columnist Robin Abcarian. She wrote, “It is a minority — the loud Christian right to which Trump owes his takeover of the Republican Party — that does not want women to have abortions ever, full stop.”

As a Christian, I do not like this wording. I belong to a liberal church in San Juan Capistrano.

The gaslighting by former President Trump and his running mate Sen J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) is an effort to win over suburban women. The Republican Party is scrambling to fool voters about its stance on abortion.

Kathy Steele Herrmann, Rancho Mission Viejo

..

To the editor: After watching the GOP convention, I have a question for Republican readers. But first let me explain.

Advertisement

While growing up, I was exposed to a con man (a friend’s father), and what he told me bears repeating: When a con man lies to you, it’s because they think you are either stupid or ignorant.

My question: What does it tell the con man when you insist — I mean vociferously insist — that his lies are true? Hint: It’s not that you’re ignorant.

Steve Downs, Perris