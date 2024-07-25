Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: These governors would easily beat Trump. Why Kamala Harris and not them?

Josh Shapiro is seen campaigning for Pennsylvania governor in 2022.
Josh Shapiro, seen campaigning for Pennsylvania governor in 2022, is a front-runner for Kamala Harris’ running mate.
(Lindsey Shuey / Republican-Herald via Associated Press)
To the editor: If Vice President Kamala Harris was running for president of California, she’d win in a landslide. Unfortunately, she is running for president of the United States. (“California’s Kamala Harris was the necessary choice but not the best candidate,” column, July 22)

Maybe I’m cynical, but I do not believe the majority of voters in critical swing states will embrace a liberal woman of color from the San Francisco Bay Area. Do I wish I was wrong? Of course. I despise prejudice, but that does not stop it from existing.

If 2024 was a normal election in a healthy environment, I’d think OK, give Harris a shot, she deserves it. But if Trump wins, it will be catastrophic for our country.

Beating Trump is so easy, and I do not understand why Democratic leadership does not embrace a simple solution. The solution, though, will require progressives to make a sacrifice and settle for getting three-quarters of the pie.

There are several prominent, popular figures who embrace the Democratic Party platform 80% of the time but are right of center on some issues; Sen. Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear are among them. These guys have won in red states and appeal to independent voters.

Harris has the chance to be a hero for the free world by maintaining her vice president position now and running for president in the near future.

Lanny Levine, Marina del Rey

To the editor: I’d suggest that George Skelton’s column was sour grapes, but he doesn’t have a dog in the hunt.

If Harris is not the best choice, Skelton should name another. I’m curious why he didn’t. After reading Skelton’s column, I feel that Harris indeed seems like the best choice given her qualifications.

Patricia Levinson, Culver City

