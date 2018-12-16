How Huntington Hospital is protecting patients in the wake of disturbing allegations

To the editor: As the new president and chief executive of Huntington Hospital, I am an administrator, but I am a doctor first. My directive is always to put the patient in the center of the room when making decisions.
I am troubled by the allegations reported by the Los Angeles Times against a physician who no longer practices here. Huntington Hospital is acting to maintain the trust of those we serve.
Our board formed a special committee to ensure rigorous physician credentialing and oversight procedures. We appointed a new vice president of compliance to uphold an ethical culture across the organization. Our ongoing “Just Culture” initiative, launched last year, is rooted in the idea that each of our employees and the physicians who have privileges at our hospital have a responsibility to report concerns about any behavior.
I came to Huntington aware of its well-deserved reputation for patient care. That’s been reinforced by our recent “A” grade from the Leapfrog Group, placing us among the top tier of hospitals in preventing medical harm.
Although we have work to do, we are proud of the care we provide.
Lori J. Morgan, MD, Pasadena
The writer is president and chief executive of Huntington Hospital.
To the editor: I was very disappointed and surprised to read your investigation of Dr. Patrick Sutton. While I'm sorry that the women in your article had such terrible experiences, the doctor they describe is nothing like the one I’ve been seeing since 1989.
Dr. Sutton delivered both my children, guided me through infertility treatments, and performed a surgical procedure. Through these many years as my doctor he’s been nothing but kind, sensitive and caring.
In all these years as his patient I was unaware of the allegations against him, not only because his patients were never notified, but mostly because the doctor I was seeing didn’t behave the way he’s depicted in your article.
Dawn Tull, South Pasadena
