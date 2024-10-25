Letters to the Editor: Fernando Valenzuela, a generous friend and a really great golfer

To the editor: I’ve never written to the L.A. Times before. But after the passing of Fernando Valenzuela, I felt compelled to share a few thoughts about one of the nicest people I ever met. (“Why Fernando Valenzuela’s magic should ensure him a spot in the Hall of Fame,” column, Oct. 23)

Along with countless other golfers who called the Montebello Golf Course home, I had the distinct pleasure of getting to know Fernando — the person, not the celebrity. For more than 20 years he was a member of our men’s club.

He didn’t care that it was a public golf course. While most pro athletes join exclusive private clubs, Fernando — or Freddie, as we called him — was more comfortable playing with the average Joe. He treated all the golfers as if they were lifelong friends.

I was lucky enough to get in a few rounds with Freddie over the years. He was fun to play with, always joking and not afraid to win a few bets.

And boy, could he play. He routinely shot under par and hit the ball a mile. Although he played left-handed, he would occasionally show off and borrow a right-handed driver, stripe it down the middle then offer up a little smile.

Over the years Freddie played in hundreds of charitable golf events. He would always provide signed balls, bats, jerseys, photos and other items to help raise money for worthwhile causes. And he never expected anything in return. He was as genuine as they came.

We, the Montebello golf community, will always cherish the quality time we had with this beautiful man. And I’m sure Freddie would’ve felt the same way about us.

Brian Bart, Long Beach

..

To the editor: The magnitude of “Fernandomania” is so immense that lifelong Dodger fans who had the great fortune of personally experiencing that phenomenon innately associate the year 1981 with that — possibly even more so than vanquishing the hated Yankees to cap off that truly unforgettable season.

And for one of the very few forever true-blue Dodgers to leave us as our team meets those Yankees again in the World Series — for the first time since that indelible season — could not be more poignant.

It is so easy to imagine Tommy Lasorda running out from the dugout of Blue Heaven to heartily embrace Fernando, just as he did so many times in 1981.

Jin Choi, La Crescenta

..

To the editor: As for the Dodgers’ lack of class in their treatment of Fernando after his prime as a pitcher, we must remember that the Dodgers are a corporation, and corporations usually don’t have a heart, they have a bottom line. That’s just the way things are.

So, columnist Gustavo Arellano hit the nail straight on the head when he wrote, “The what-could’ve-been shrinks in the shadow of what was: an encounter with the divine.”

People and businesses are fallible; we have to admit it and move on in our lives. But the memory of Fernando and his spirit and revolution will never be forgotten. He is forever tattooed on the psyche of those of us who lived during his reign with the Dodgers.

Thank you, Fernando Valenzuela, for all the memories.

Chet Chebegia, San Marcos