Women accused a Pasadena obstetrician of mistreating them for years. He denied claims and was able to continue practicing

Six current and former nurses said Sutton often instructed them to turn off the epidural, the spinal anesthetic that relieves the pain of contractions, for the last stage of labor, saying it would allow women to push more effectively. Obstetricians sometimes adjust the epidural if a woman is having difficulty pushing, but Huntington nurses believed Sutton was doing it routinely and when it was not necessary, they told The Times. Some saw the practice as cruel, because it exposed patients to agonizing pain that they had explicitly asked to avoid, the hospital staffers said. When Sutton called to check on patients, some nurses said they took to misleading him about patients’ progress.