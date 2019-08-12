Republicans have only themselves to blame for losing Orange County

To the editor: Blue has always been my favorite color, but growing up in Santa Ana during the 1950s and 1960s, behind the reliable “Orange Curtain,” it never extended to politics until now, just as the number of registered Democrats has started to outnumber that of Republicans.

The GOP is wrong to attribute its decline in registration and influence to anything but the wrong message and the wrong messengers for our time. My representation in Congress and the state Assembly flipped in 2018 for the first time in memory. The rise in constituent services since has been dramatic.

The Republicans are dreaming if they think they can prevail with more cardboard conservatives, more partisan warriors and more obstructionists at all levels.

Tim Geddes, Huntington Beach

To the editor: Wow! Eighty-nine more registered Democrats than Republicans in Orange County.

Does that margin really deserve a big splash on your front page? I would think that the Los Angeles Times would report this big deal when that number was really meaningful.

But then again, I’m not surprised given the direction your paper has gone in recent years.

Dick Shooshan, San Marino