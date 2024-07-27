Letters to the Editor: How dare Benjamin Netanyahu mock American protesters

To the editor: Someone needs to explain to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who criticized those demonstrating against the war in the Gaza Strip, that protests in this country are part of our democratic process. He can call those protesters anything he wishes, but they have more rights on the streets than he does behind the podium addressing Congress.

And what about those thousands of Israelis protesting his policies at home? Are they also “Iran’s useful idiots”?

That fact that Netanyahu is milking the Israeli hostage situation to his political advantage does not seem to convince many of his countrymen to ignore his ultimate goal, which is to stay in power and to avoid prosecution or even jail time.

Advertisement

Homer Alba, Glendale

..

To the editor: Vice President Kamala Harris’ decision to forego sitting behind Netanyahu in her role as president of the Senate was both boneheaded and, to quote her, wrong on the facts. The visual was clear, a message that will deeply offend tens of millions of moderate voters.

If Hamas is not utterly destroyed, as was Nazi Germany, it will come back and there will be another, even deadlier, war. Many Palestinians will see Hamas as their heroic champion making peace between Israel and the Palestinians less likely.

Advertisement

Hezbollah, with an estimated 150,000 rockets aimed at Israel, will see that Israel caves to world pressure, making regional war more likely.

And, the Sunni Arab world will be less likely to see Israel as a strong partner against our common existential threat, a soon-to-be-nuclear Iran, increasing instability in the Middle East and the risk of war between the U.S. and Iran.

Hal Bookbinder, Oak Park

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Would someone please remind Netanyahu that those protesters he described as “useful idiots” are the same people whose taxes have afforded Israel tens of billions of dollars in aid over the decades?

He often demands more of this aide then feigns gratitude.

Ted Rosenblatt, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: An accused war criminal was invited to address a joint session of Congress.

A convicted felon and adjudicated sex offender has a serious chance of becoming our next president.

One of our two major political parties has all but adopted the 900-page Project 2025 manifesto “Mandate for Leadership” to replace democracy with authoritarianism.

What have we become? We need to wake up.

Philip Moynihan, La Cañada Flintridge

..

To the editor: Supporters of Israel should be shouting the loudest against Netanyahu and Israel’s last nine months of destruction and death in Gaza.

Advertisement

We Americans need to wake up to how our dollars are enabling this craziness. Is this really what we want our legacy to be?

George Albert, Pico Rivera

