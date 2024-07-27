Letters to the Editor: The simple, selfish reason Silicon Valley billionaires support Trump

Former President Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 18.

To the editor: It must be tough to be a Silicon Valley billionaire these days. (“Why some Silicon Valley investors are backing the Trump-Vance campaign,” July 18)

Aside from the never-ending stress of trying to decide where to build the next mansion or whether to buy a sports team or a movie studio, they’re also forced to deal with all those pesky government regulations that prevent them from, you know, stealing our privacy, creating monopolies, gouging consumers, damaging children and generally wreaking technological and financial havoc on our country.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, we have the audacity to ask these selfless “job creators” to actually pay taxes on their wealth and income. The nerve!

No wonder these fine, put-upon people have chosen to support Donald Trump for president. He may be a corrupt, ignorant, would-be dictator, but at least he’ll lower their taxes and eliminate those annoying regulations.

Stephen Bulka, Los Angeles

To the editor: It’s no secret why some Silicon Valley billionaires support Trump. These are very, very rich people who just want to get richer.

They know Trump will assure that as long as he and his family get their beaks wet.

Melissa Verdugo, Rancho Palos Verdes