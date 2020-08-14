Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Letters to the Editor: An airline ticket refund with one call? Yes, it can be done

Alaska Airlines jets at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

(Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)
Aug. 14, 2020
3 AM
To the editor: David Lazarus writes about poor customer service during the pandemic. My experience with one airline shows the right way to help customers.

I recently had a death in the family and asked Alaska Airlines for a refund of three tickets for a family trip we had scheduled. The airline simply asked for the name of the funeral home in Georgia and looked it up online.

After finding the name of my recently departed relative on the funeral home website, Alaska Airlines promptly refunded my money back to the card with which I had paid. I rebooked trips for the funeral; because of my experience, Alaska was my first choice for the new flights.

This was all done with one phone call. I believe it should be just that simple.

Alan Reid, Long Beach

OpinionLetters to the Editor

