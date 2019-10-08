Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Here’s what Democrats are reportedly considering to protect the whistleblower’s identity

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff
Rep. Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speak at a news conference last week on the impeachment inquiry.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexa DíazStaff Writer 
Oct. 8, 2019
9:45 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

House Democrats are considering additional measures to protect the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint spurred an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, according to the Washington Post.

To prevent efforts to expose the whistleblower, Democrats are weighing having the individual testify from a remote location and obscuring the person’s appearance and voice, three officials told the Post.

The unusual measures come amid an impeachment investigation focused on President Trump’s interactions with Ukraine after the whistleblower complaint raised concerns that Trump was leveraging U.S. foreign policy for personal political gain ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Politics
Second whistleblower emerges in Trump impeachment inquiry, said to be one of ‘multiple’ complainants
Trump
Politics
Second whistleblower emerges in Trump impeachment inquiry, said to be one of ‘multiple’ complainants
Whistleblower knows firsthand about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, lawyer says. Another member of legal team cites “multiple” whistleblower clients.
More Coverage
Ukrainian official: We tried to correct Trump’s ‘negative impression’
Here is what Joe Biden actually did in Ukraine
Advertisement

Despite legal protections for anonymity, President Trump has made repeated calls for the whistleblower — whom he has called a “partisan hack” and “close to a spy” — to be revealed. This has raised concerns that the whistleblower’s identity could be leaked by those in the investigation’s orbit who would typically have unaltered access to the testimony.

Once a federal employee discloses wrongdoing through proper channels, they are granted whistleblower protections. These protections are meant to shield whistleblowers from retaliation that could affect their job duties, responsibilities, working conditions and their eligibility for access to classified information.

Additional anonymity measures reportedly could include holding a staff-only session that lawmakers would not be able to attend to ask questions, as well as having the whistleblower testify via video conference in a way that would obscure his or her appearance and voice. Options such as sitting the whistleblower behind a partition or conducting audio-only testimony also are being examined, according to the Post.

The suggestions came after a lawyer representing the whistleblower raised “serious concerns” in a September letter to Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, about his client’s safety, citing the president’s attacks. The letter also said a $50,000 “bounty” had been established for information relating to the client’s identity.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, we expect this situation to worsen, and to become even more dangerous for our client and any other whistleblowers, as Congress seeks to investigate this matter,” wrote Andrew P. Bakaj, the whistleblower’s attorney.

The legal team representing the original whistleblower recently announced they were representing a second whistleblower but provided no further information.

Politics
Unpatriotic? Whistleblowers are ‘as American as apple pie’
As his co-defendant, Anthony Russo (right) listens, Daniel Ellsberg tells newsmen outside the Federa
Politics
Unpatriotic? Whistleblowers are ‘as American as apple pie’
Although Trump rails about an anonymous whistleblower’s role in the impeachment saga, laws protecting American whistleblowers predate the Constitution. But it’s been a rocky ride.
More Coverage
Here’s what Democrats are reportedly considering to protect the whistleblower’s identity

Politics
Newsletter
Get our twice-weekly Politics newsletter
Alexa Díaz
Follow Us
Alexa Díaz is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in Washington, D.C. She grew up in Pomona and graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement