Full coverage: Transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine released as Democrats open impeachment investigation

President Trump speaks during a meeting at the InterContinental Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Monday in New York. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

The White House released on Wednesday what it called a non-verbatim transcript of a phone call showing that President Trump not only asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, he also urged the foreign leader to look into CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm that did work for the Democrats in the 2016 election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday the House would open an impeachment inquiry into Trump.