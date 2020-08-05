Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept nomination

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as he takes a question from a reporter at a campaign event at the William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., on July 28.
(Associated Press)
By Bloomberg
Aug. 5, 2020
8:56 AM
Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee this month to accept the Democratic nomination for president at the party convention because of concerns about the coronavirus, according to two people familiar with the travel plans.

Biden had been planning to attend the convention in person and deliver his acceptance speech, but the campaign recently scrapped those plans.

The Biden campaign declined to comment on his travel.

The nominating conventions for both parties have been dramatically scaled back because of the pandemic. The Republican Party has switched locations twice and President Trump said Wednesday he will “probably” give his acceptance speech from the White House.

The Democrats have planned an almost entirely virtual convention, but Biden had still planned to travel to Milwaukee to give the formal acceptance speech.

